Memoirs have always been a popular genre, and for good reason. Whether they’re telling us the life story of a famous person or delving into a facet of being human, reading them can open up new worlds to us — or show us that other people have been through the same things that we have. Some of the best memoirs have gone on to become highly successful films, like Angela’s Ashes or Eat Pray Love, while others have been rewritten for audiences of all ages, such as Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

In the past couple of years, many fascinating memoirs have been published, all of which are enlightening and often moving reads. Memoirs have sparked and developed widespread discussions on social issues such as coercive control and institutional abuse, and reading about the experiences of others, including high-profile people who may have seemed to ‘have it all together,’ can often make survivors feel less alone. However, the memoir form isn’t only a way to process painful situations; the best memoirs can also delve into happy memories, making them comforting and cheerful for the reader. Memoirs can be humorous and snappy, or slow-paced and poetic, but there is something out there for everyone. Here are some of the best memoirs of the last few years from famous and non-famous writers alike.