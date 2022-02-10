Here are the Winners of the 2022 Science + Literature Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

2022 is the inaugural year of the Science + Literature Awards, which are put on by a partnership between The National Book Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The awards are given to books that “that deepen readers’ understanding of science and technology,” whether that is through fiction or nonfiction.

The winning authors receive $10,000, and three books were honored:

You can find out more about the award and this year’s winners at AP News.

