Here are the Winners of the 2022 Science + Literature Awards
2022 is the inaugural year of the Science + Literature Awards, which are put on by a partnership between The National Book Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The awards are given to books that “that deepen readers’ understanding of science and technology,” whether that is through fiction or nonfiction.
The winning authors receive $10,000, and three books were honored:
- The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández
- The Radiant Lives of Animals by Linda Hogan
- In the Field: A Novel by Rachel Pastan
You can find out more about the award and this year’s winners at AP News.
