2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Nominees Announced
The National Book Foundation has announced the Longlist for 2022’s National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.
This year’s Longlist includes graphic novels, novels, and memoirs that explore things like racism, sexism, gender and sexuality, and self-esteem. They take place everywhere from fictional, alternate histories to the U.S. and Pakistan.
The Longlist contenders were chosen by five judges out of 296 books submitted by publishers. This year’s judges are: Becky Albertalli, Joseph Bruchac, Meghan Dietsche Goel, Jewell Parker Rhodes, and Lilliam Rivera. Among the Longlist authors are two authors who have been nominated by the National Book Awards before: Anna-Marie McLemore was Longlisted for the award for Young People’s Literature in 2016 and 2021, and Traci Chee was a finalist in 2020.
The Longlist for the 2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature is as follows:
The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill
Algonquin Young Readers / Workman Publishing
The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen by Isaac Blum
Philomel Books / Penguin Random House
A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee
Clarion Books / HarperCollins Publishers
Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas
HarperAlley / HarperCollins Publishers
Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix by Anna-Marie McLemore
Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan Publishers
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers
Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist For Justice by Tommie Smith, Derrick Barnes, and Dawud Anyabwile
Norton Young Readers / W. W. Norton & Company
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
Razorbill / Penguin Random House
Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution by Sherri Winston
Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing
Maizy Chen’s Last Chance by Lisa Yee
Random House Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House
The finalists will be announced on October 4.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- John Green’s First Novel May Be Banned At His Old School
- Kindle Unlimited + Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Summer Books 2022
- SLJ Survey Shows That Censorship Will Have Long-Term Effect on School Libraries
- Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards
- Peter Straub, Horror Novelist and Poet, Has Died at 79
- These are Every State’s Favorite Stephen King Movies
- Barbara Ehrenreich, Author of NICKEL AND DIMED, Has Passed Away at 81
- Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in She-Hulk
- Nora Roberts Donates 50k To Library Defunded for LGBTQ Books