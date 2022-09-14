2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Nominees Announced

The National Book Foundation has announced the Longlist for 2022’s National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.

This year’s Longlist includes graphic novels, novels, and memoirs that explore things like racism, sexism, gender and sexuality, and self-esteem. They take place everywhere from fictional, alternate histories to the U.S. and Pakistan.

The Longlist contenders were chosen by five judges out of 296 books submitted by publishers. This year’s judges are: Becky Albertalli, Joseph Bruchac, Meghan Dietsche Goel, Jewell Parker Rhodes, and Lilliam Rivera. Among the Longlist authors are two authors who have been nominated by the National Book Awards before: Anna-Marie McLemore was Longlisted for the award for Young People’s Literature in 2016 and 2021, and Traci Chee was a finalist in 2020.

The Longlist for the 2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature is as follows:

The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill

Algonquin Young Readers / Workman Publishing

The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen by Isaac Blum

Philomel Books / Penguin Random House

A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee

Clarion Books / HarperCollins Publishers

Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas

HarperAlley / HarperCollins Publishers

Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix by Anna-Marie McLemore

Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan Publishers

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist For Justice by Tommie Smith, Derrick Barnes, and Dawud Anyabwile

Norton Young Readers / W. W. Norton & Company

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Razorbill / Penguin Random House

Lotus Bloom and the Afro Revolution by Sherri Winston

Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing

Maizy Chen’s Last Chance by Lisa Yee

Random House Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

The finalists will be announced on October 4.

