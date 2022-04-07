Here are the 2022 Hugo Award Finalists
The Hugo Awards is the biggest science fiction award in the world of books, and it has been running since 1953. The winners are chosen by popular vote of members of the World Science Fiction Society, and they are announced at WorldCon.
This year, the organization received 1,368 nominating ballots, which have been narrowed down to a shortlist of finalists in several categories, including Best Novel, Best Short Story, Best Professional Artist, Best Fan Cast, and more.
They also announced related awards (though not Hugos): Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book and Astounding Award for Best New Writer.
Best Novel Finalists
- A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine
- The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers
- Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
- A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Best Novella Finalists
- Across the Green Grass Fields by Seanan McGuire
- Elder Race by Adrian Tchaikovsky
- Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard
- The Past Is Red by Catherynne M. Valente
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow
Best Series Finalists
- The Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee
- The Kingston Cycle by C. L. Polk
- Merchant Princes by Charles Stross
- Terra Ignota by Ada Palmer
- Wayward Children by Seanan McGuire
- The World of the White Rat by T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon)
Best Graphic Story or Comic Finalists
- DIE, vol. 4: Bleed written by Kieron Gillen, art by Stephanie Hans, lettering by Clayton Cowles
- Far Sector written by N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell
- Lore Olympus, vol. 1 by Rachel Smythe
- Monstress, vol. 6: The Vow written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda
- Once & Future, vol. 3: The Parliament of Magpies written by Kieron Gillen, illustrated by Dan Mora, colored by Tamra Bonvillain
- Strange Adventures written by Tom King, art by Mitch Gerads and Evan “Doc” Shaner
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book Finalists
- Chaos on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer
- Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
- The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik
- Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko
- A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
- Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
