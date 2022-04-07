Here are the 2022 Hugo Award Finalists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Hugo Awards is the biggest science fiction award in the world of books, and it has been running since 1953. The winners are chosen by popular vote of members of the World Science Fiction Society, and they are announced at WorldCon.

This year, the organization received 1,368 nominating ballots, which have been narrowed down to a shortlist of finalists in several categories, including Best Novel, Best Short Story, Best Professional Artist, Best Fan Cast, and more.

They also announced related awards (though not Hugos): Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book and Astounding Award for Best New Writer.

Best Novel Finalists

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Best Novella Finalists

Best Series Finalists

Best Graphic Story or Comic Finalists

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book Finalists

You can read the finalists in all categories at Tor.com.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.