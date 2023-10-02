Two California Library Systems Join in Granting Free Access to Banned Books for Young Readers

Just in time for Banned Books Week (October 1-7), two California library systems — San Diego Public Library and LA County Library — have joined the Books Unbanned initiative. In 2021, the Brooklyn Public Library started the initiative as a way to counteract the deluge in book banning in schools across the country.

Though this year has seen a 33% rise in book bans, opposition to book bans have also increased. The San Diego and LA County library systems join not only Brooklyn Public Library, but also the Seattle and Boston public library systems in the Books Unbanned initiative.

Through the program, the San Diego Public Library — in partnership with the Library Foundation SD — is offering anyone aged 12-26 in the US a free Unbanned books card. With the card, up to three books form the library’s digital collection of banned or restricted books and audiobooks can be checked out at any time.

The LA County Library’s initiative offers free access to the library’s entire digital book and audiobook collection to teenagers aged 13-18 in California.