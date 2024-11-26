The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024

From October to December, we report on the Best Books of 2024 lists from across the internet. Most of them are already out, from Publishers Weekly to Amazon to Barnes and Noble and more. One of the biggest lists, though, is the New York Times picks for the best books of the year. That’s still not out: they’ll announce their 10 best books of 2024 later. Until then, the New York Times has shared its long list of the 100 notable books of 2024.

The 100 Notable Books of 2024 is split into Fiction and Nonfiction and alphabetical by title within those. Each is also labelled with a genre, which range from the usual—Poetry, Literary Fiction, Biography—to the more more…bespoke, like Sexy Perimenopause Fiction (All Fours by Miranda July), Sad Irish Millenial Fiction (Intermezzo by Sally Rooney), and Mixed-Race Dramedy (Colored Television by Danzy Senna).