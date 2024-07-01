Riot Roundup: The Best Comics We Read April-June 2024

Damian Wayne is Bruce Wayne’s son and the fifth Robin. Trained as an assassin until he was 10 years old, Damian struggled to adjust to Batman’s whole “saving people instead of killing them” thing, and he can be haughty, vicious, and a downright brat. I love him to pieces.

Damian hasn’t always been treated very well by comics, particularly in the past couple of years, but Juni Ba’s The Boy Wonder is a breath of fresh air. It revisits Damian’s earliest days in Gotham, showing his struggles to fit in with the Batfamily in a sympathetic and often heartbreaking light. Damian studies each of his older “brothers” (the previous Robins) in turn, trying to learn how to be the son his father wants. The art is more symbolic than realistic — Damian is usually drawn as an impossibly tiny little gremlin shape rather than a believable preteen — which is a brilliant way to depict all the complicated, messy feelings these repressed Bats can’t bring themselves to verbalize. Ba also sidesteps the pitfall other writers have fallen into, of depicting Damian torn between his good (white) Wayne genes and his evil (brown) al Ghul ones — Damian is conflicted, for sure, but Ba’s depiction is far more nuanced than “all the brown people just happen to be evil, the end.” We’re only two issues into this five-issue miniseries, and I can’t wait for the rest.

—Jess Plummer