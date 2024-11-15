image of barnes and noble
News

Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year

Here are Barnes and Noble's picks for their 2024 Book of the Year, the Best Gift Book of the Year, and the Best Children’s Book of the Year.

james cover

Barnes and Noble has announced its winner for the 2024 Book of the Year, and it’s James by Percival Everett. The announcement page says, “We’ve bent your ear about James all year, and for good reason. […] You may think you know Huck Finn, but how well do you know Jim? Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.”

In response to the win, Percival Everett said, “As my teenagers would say, ‘Cool.’ This honor is unexpected and quite amazing. B&N has already done a remarkable job selling my novel and now this. To have the novel in front of so many readers is what all of us want. Thank you.”

In addition, Barnes and Noble selected two more categories for their book of the year: Best Gift Book of the Year, which went to The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan, and Best Children’s Book of the Year, which went to Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell.

Here were the other The Barnes & Noble Book of the Year 2024 Finalists:

cover of Swift River by Essie Chambers

Swift River by Essie Chambers

The Women by Kristin Hannah

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs cover

Taylor Swift Style by Sarah Chapelle

Why I Cook by Tom Colicchio

Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs by Luis Elizondo

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell

The Dictionary Story by Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston

You can read more about their books of the year at the Barnes and Noble blog.

