The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors

The #1 pick this year is for a nonfiction book, The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory by Thomas Fuller. Sarah Gelman, editorial director for Amazon Books, says,

“It’s always exciting when a book unanimously captivates the entire Editorial team, and our number one pick, The Boys of Riverside by Thomas Fuller, is just that book. It’s a feel-good true story about an all-deaf high school football team, and their triumphant climb from underdogs to champions. This incredible tale of grit, perseverance, and brotherhood will stick with you, even if you aren’t a football fan.”

Here are five of the Amazon Books Editors’ picks for the Best Books of 2024.