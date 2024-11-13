The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors
Amazon has announced its picks for the Best Books of 2024, chosen by its Books Editors. There is an overall #1 pick, a top 100 list, and a list of 20 titles in a range of categories—including mystery and thrillers, romance, literature and fiction, cookbooks, children’s books, and more.
The #1 pick this year is for a nonfiction book, The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory by Thomas Fuller. Sarah Gelman, editorial director for Amazon Books, says,
“It’s always exciting when a book unanimously captivates the entire Editorial team, and our number one pick, The Boys of Riverside by Thomas Fuller, is just that book. It’s a feel-good true story about an all-deaf high school football team, and their triumphant climb from underdogs to champions. This incredible tale of grit, perseverance, and brotherhood will stick with you, even if you aren’t a football fan.”
Here are five of the Amazon Books Editors’ picks for the Best Books of 2024.
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
“Genre blending is one of the year’s biggest trends, and Liz Moore’s novel showcases how it’s done right. Whether you love historical novels, family dramas, missing-person mysteries, or socially-conscious novels about feminism, class, or nature, Moore has blended them all seamlessly that the result is a prismatic wonder to enjoy, admire, and recommend.” — Vannessa Cronin, Amazon editor
James by Percival Everett
“With the same fiery wit, snap, and energy of his previous work, Percival Everett brings to life a retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and, in so doing, delivers an entirely new classic—one that is rip-roaringly American, wry, and hard-hitting. This is a Best Book of 2024, and what is sure to be one of the best books of the decade.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
The Women by Kristin Hannah
“Kristin Hannah is known for novels that elicit all the feels, and The Women is no exception. Packing as much emotional punch as The Nightingale, it sings the praises of the unsung heroes of the Vietnam War—the combat nurses. It’s a story that serves as another stitch in a still-open wound, one that can only help the healing process.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor
The Small and the Mighty: Twelve Unsung Americans Who Changed the Course of History, From the Founding
to the Civil Rights Movement by Sharon McMahon
“Instagram star Sharon McMahon delivers a pitch-perfect dose of inspiration and reassurance in her fascinating retelling of history, uncovering the stories of unsung heroes who, in everyday actions and small moments, forever shaped our country in innumerable ways. This unputdownable page-turner is for anyone who feels like their voice may not make a difference.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon editor
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
“Poet Kaveh Akbar makes his dazzling fiction debut with an unforgettable main character whose voice feels shot from a cannon and reminds us of the charismatic and undeniably addictive hero of Demon Copperhead. Martyr! is both laugh-out-loud funny and deadly serious—a coming-of-age story and a portrait of a young Iranian American wrestling with what it means to have a life of value.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor
Check out all of the Amazon Books Editors’ picks for the Best Books of 2024, including the top 100 list as well as the best in each genre, at their website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- The Winner of the 2024 Booker Prize
- Buy Books for a Good Cause with the Auction for Trans Lifeline
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Goodreads Readers’ Favorite Books From the Last 10 Years
- The Best New Books of November, According to Indie Booksellers
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- This is the Collins Dictionary Word of the Year for 2024
- The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in October 2024
- These are the Finalists for the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year