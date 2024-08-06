This Decadent Queer Romance is the Perfect Summer Read

Theo and Kit were childhood best friends who fell in love and were inseparable into their twenties…until a fight on the way to their dream vacation changed everything. Now, it’s four years later, and the voucher for this food and wine-tasting tour across Europe is about to expire, so Theo books the trip solo at the last possible moment — only to find that Kit had the same idea. Stuck on the same trip for weeks, they hesitantly begin to rebuild their friendship. Along the way, they make a bet about who can sleep with someone first in each of the cities they visit.

This may be my new favorite romance novel. I loved it. The descriptions of food and drink, plus the beautiful locales, make this feel so decadent. It’s also steamy and sweet at the same time, with a heavy dose of yearning. It’s the perfect summer read. You can hear my full thoughts on All the Books today or read my review at the Lesbrary.

Casey McQuiston has an interview with Rolling Stone about this book that I think is worth quoting here: “What was really exciting to me was creating a Trojan horse of trans romance, where the packaging and premise are very pretty and beach-read vibe, and then you get into it and you’re like ‘I think I understand this character’s gender now’ in a way that’s both earning the character [development] and bamboozling straight people into reading.” Cheers to bamboozling straight people!