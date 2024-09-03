Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

This week, I am reading The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter and The Arizona Triangle by Sydney Graves. I’m also rereading the first two of Jo Rioux’s Cat’s Cradle books because I just got the final book in the trilogy. It is an AMAZING middle grade fantasy series. Outside of books, I did not start Homicide: Life on the Street. Instead I finished up Leverage: Redemption and then inspired by Christian Kane and Noah Wyle, I started the first movie in the Librarians series. I have seen The Librarians show but not the films, so I am watching those and then I plan to rewatch the series. I’m in the middle of the first film and, my goodness, 2004 movie special effects look so awkward now. In earworms, the song stuck in my head this week is “On Hold” by The xx.

Here is your weekly cat picture: Queen Millay, holding court over my office.

“That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.”—Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake