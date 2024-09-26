8 Genre-Defying Horror Books
I’ve always been a bit of a genre hater. Everything divides so easily on the bookshelves in theory, but in practice, things get difficult. Is a Lovecraftian novel full of monsters considered horror, or does it bend into fantasy? Should a murder mystery set in space be in the science fiction section, or over with its fellow mystery novels? How much romance does it take to move a contemporary fiction novel over into romance proper?
The books below are all examples of what I love: stories that stretch, bend, and tangle the genre conventions and expectations, stories that take more than one genre and smash them together in ways that are ultimately satisfying and fascinating. Do you want to read a mystery that takes place in an Ikea and satirizes the retail world? Do you want to dig into an eerie story by a Nobel Prize winner that takes place at a pre–World War I health resort? These books bring horror together with social commentary, historical fiction, lush fantasy, and much more, pulling on the tropes of murder mysteries, haunted houses, dangerous cults, and demon possession, but turning them all on their heads to make something experimental and refreshingly new.
So sit back and get ready to enjoy these new combinations. I’ve gathered eight books here that break the form and redefine the genre of horror, all while delivering the blood, shivers, and mysteries you’re used to. Dive into them this autumn, and enjoy a whole host of scares, questions, twists, and haunts!
Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
Horror + romance, horror + fantasy, horror + social commentary — we’ve heard of a lot of these before. But what about horror + humor? Or horror + Ikea? The campy side of horror is too often undervalued, but it’s what Hendrix utilizes in this mystery novel that takes place on the floor of a haunted Ikea. This book (which, by the way, is formatted to look like an Ikea catalog) is fun, suspenseful, and full of satisfying satire of both Ikea and the retail world at large, delivering humor right beside horror.
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enríquez, translated by Megan McDowell
How can Juan save his son from the extremely rich scions of the cult he serves? Haunted by his rapidly failing heart and his grief for his wife, Juan has to keep the cult from realizing that Gaspar has magical powers that could put him at their mercy. The story of wealthy, powerful families is braided into Argentina’s history and an era of disappearances, surveillance, oppression, and silence. Enríquez is the queen of the newly blooming Latin American social horror genre, and she’s at her best here.
The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones
Young Mieczyslaw comes to this health resort in what is now western Poland to recover from the lung issues he’s struggled with for far too long. His days are full of getting to know the strange residents of the guesthouse and being exposed to their philosophical and political debates. But as all these questions of gender, humanity, and money circulate, Mieczyslaw begins to wonder if something is profoundly wrong with the town and their surroundings — and if there’s actually a chance of getting better here. This greenery/herbology-filled, historical fiction/mystery/thought-provoking novel mixes all sorts of things together and comes out fascinating thanks to Tokarczuk’s Nobel Prize-winning writing.
The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
This fantastic novella drips with poetic prose and fairytale-inspired lore. A mermaid queen rules over a destroyed kingdom, her daughters devouring its citizens. She decides to return to the ocean she came from, but on the way, runs into a plague doctor, and in turn, they stumble on a terror of a society of seemingly ageless children. This mix of romance, lush fantasy, and work of definite eldritch horror is brilliantly done, and it all combines to perfect blood-dripping effect.
Song for the Unraveling of the World: Stories by Brian Evenson
Evenson’s short stories are wild and sometimes even nonsensical, pulling on the abstract and strange to unseat readers. Unsettling at every turn, these stories (which won a 2020 World Fantasy Award and a 2019 Shirley Jackson Award) feature worlds drawn from science fiction as well as film. A director desperately wants the right kind of silence for his film and will do what it takes to get it; a newborn is missing a face; minds unravel and delusions and madness thrive in this strange collection.
Model Home by Rivers Solomon (October 2024)
Solomon is known for their vivid gothics that incorporate social commentary and the politics of race, body, and gender. In this new novel, the Maxwells are the only Black family in the neighborhood, and they’re certain that their house is cursed. When the three siblings, all grown up, find out that their parents have died, they all head home to figure out what happened to them and why. This take on a haunted house story has it all — queerness, trauma, mental illness, and race — while delivering the eerie as well.
Haunt Sweet Home by Sarah Pinsker
Mara has never adequately had her life together. So she feels the extra pressure to do well when her cousin gets her a job on his part home makeover, part ghost hunting reality TV show. She works in overnight production, where they set all the little floorboard creaking, voices, and mysterious goings-on that will freak out new homeowners. The only problem is things keep going awry: screams she didn’t produce. A new coworker who isn’t doing the job well. What if the haunts are real this time? This novella starts horror-humor and morphs into Mara trying to figure out who she is, and who she wants to be.
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
All Robbie did was defend his sister — but it was in the 1950s Jim Crow South and involved kicking a wealthy white farmer’s son, so retribution is swift. He’s sent to the Gracetown School for Boys, a reformatory based on a real place that housed real, historical horrors. This combination of historical fiction and horror blends ghost story with the real-world terrors racism conjured. As Robbie tries to survive and his sister tries to get him free, the two will deal with both haunted spirits and all-too-human violence.
