by Brittney Griner with Michelle Burford

Nonfiction

When Brittney Griner was detained in Russia, I thought she was just unlucky. Anyone could forget medicine in their bag, so it was just a mistake, right? Wow, I was so very wrong.

BG takes you through all the obstacles — physical and emotional — that she and others close to her tackled to free her. She also articulates this against the legacy of racism and misogyny in America, doing the work of explaining why it wasn't just about her or a simple mistake. I appreciate this book and respect her and her wife, Cherelle, for everything they've done to transform their suffering into something beneficial for others. A best read of 2024, no doubt.