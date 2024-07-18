Your Favorite Queer Books of 2024 So Far

Now that we’re halfway through the year, I wanted to check in on how your reading life is going, so I sent out a midyear check-in survey to Our Queerest Shelves subscribers. (And if you’re not a subscriber, why not go ahead and fix that now?) A bunch of you very kindly participated, so now I get to share your responses, starting with your favorite queer 2024 release you’ve read so far this year! I had to disqualify one of my favorite reads of the year so far, The Pairing by Casey McQuiston, because it’s not technically out until the second half of 2024.

I’ve featured all the books named by more than one person in the survey, but I also included the full list of 41 unique titles at the end as a bonus for paid subscribers. I did take out a 2023 book that was accidentally included, but other than that, this is everyone’s answers.