The 2024 Audie Award Finalists
Audiobook lovers and those eager to dip your ears into the format, this year’s finalists for best audiobooks across the 27 categories of the Audie Awards have been announced. The Audies, presented by the Audio Publishers Association, recognize excellence and distinction in audiobook and spoken-word entertainment. They are given to the performer of the audiobook.
Several changes have been made to this year’s slate of awards. Among them are the changing of Best Female Narrator and Best Male narrator. To be more inclusive, these categories are now Best Fiction Narrator and Best Nonfiction Narrator.
This year also marks the first time that the Audies have introduced the APA Choice Awards. The award recognizes audiobooks which have become cultural phenomena and kept listeners hooked.
Find the finalists in some of the category below. Winners will be announced at the annual Audio Publishers Association Gala, which takes place this year on March 4 in Los Angeles. Learn more about the Audies and the Audio Publishers Association and get the full roster of finalists in each category here.
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
- All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby, narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
- Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound written and narrated by Lake Bell
- Sing a Black Girl’s Song by Ntozake Shange, edited by Imani Perry, foreword by Tarana Burke; narrated by Alfre Woodard, D. Woods, Regina Taylor, Lynn Whitfield, Okwui Okpokwasili, Ifa Bayeza, Imani Perry, Robin Miles, Tarana Burke, and Savannah Shange
- Surrender written and narrated by Bono
- Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
- Behind the Seams written and narrated by Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, and Rebecca Seaver
- La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island written and narrated by Corky Parker
- Making It So written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
- A Place for Us written and narrated by Brandon J. Wolf
- Saved written and narrated by Benjamin Hall
BEST FICTION NARRATOR
- Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor
- Ethan Hawke for The Eyes and the Impossible by Dave Eggers
- Marni Penning for Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry by Sara Read
- Meryl Streep for Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
- Eunice Wong for Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR
- Edoardo Ballerini for The Art Thief by Michael Finkel
- Dion Graham for King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
- Dion Graham for The Lost Sons of Omaha by Joe Sexton
- Dion Graham for The Wager by David Grann
- Michelle Williams for The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
FANTASY
- The Dragon Reborn by Robert Jordan, narrated by Rosamund Pike
- The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
- Red Rabbit by Alex Grecian, narrated by John Pirhalla
- Starling House by Alix E. Harrow, narrated by Natalie Naudus
- Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse, arrated by Dion Graham
FICTION
- Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
- Maame by Jessica George, narrated by Heather Agyepong
- One Blood by Denene Millner, narrated by Bahni Turpin, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, and Tina Lifford
- Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang, narrated by Helen Laser
MYSTERY
- The Golden Gate by Amy Chua, narrated by Robb Moreira, Tim Campbell, and Suzanne Toren
- A Line in the Sand by Kevin Powers, narrated by Christine Lakin
- Murder Your Employer by Rupert Holmes, narrated by Neil Patrick Harris and Simon Vance
- Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto, narrated by Eunice Wong
- A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny, narrated by Robert Bathurst
NON-FICTION
- Fire Weather by John Vaillant, narrated by Alan Carlson
- Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond, narrated by Dion Graham
- Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal by Bettina L. Love, narrated by Karen Chilton with an introduction read by the author
- A Refugee’s American Dream: From the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the U.S. Secret Service by Leth Oun; contribution by Joe Samuel Starnes, narrated by Tim Lounibos
- Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies by Elizabeth Winkler, narrated by Eunice Wong
ROMANCE
- 10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall, narrated by Will Watt
- Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Amanda Ronconi
- Butcher and Blackbird by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers
- French Holiday by Sarah Ready, narrated by Kelsey Navarro Foster
- The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren, narrated by Jonathan Cole and Cindy Kay
SCIENCE FICTION
- Cassandra in Reverse by Holly Smale, narrated by Kristin Atherton
- The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei, narrated by Sarah Skaer
- Dual Memory by Sue Burke, narrated by André Santana
- Wool by Hugh Howey, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
- The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin, narrated by Robin Miles
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
- All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby, arrated by Adam Lazarre-White
- Bad Cree by Jessica Johns, narrated by Tanis Parenteau
- I Will Find You by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
- None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Nicola Walker, Louise Brealey, and a full cast including Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, and Jenny Walser
- The Woodkin by Alexander James, narrated by Alex Knox
YOUNG ADULT
- Beholder by Ryan La Sala, narrated by Vikas Adam
- One Night in a Thousand Years by Craig Cunningham, narrated by James Van Der Beek
- Savi and the Memory Keeper by Bijal Vachharajani, narrated by Soneela Nankani
- Stolen Heir by Holly Black, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
- This Terrible True Thing by Jenny Laden, narrated by Gail Shalan
- This Winter: A Heartstopper Novella by Alice Oseman, narrated by Jenny Walser, Joe Jameson, and Aaron Barashi
The audiobooks named as the first APA Choice honorees are Fourth Wing, Never Finished, Spare, The Covenant of Water, and The Woman in Me.
