The 2024 Audie Award Finalists

Audiobook lovers and those eager to dip your ears into the format, this year’s finalists for best audiobooks across the 27 categories of the Audie Awards have been announced. The Audies, presented by the Audio Publishers Association, recognize excellence and distinction in audiobook and spoken-word entertainment. They are given to the performer of the audiobook.

Several changes have been made to this year’s slate of awards. Among them are the changing of Best Female Narrator and Best Male narrator. To be more inclusive, these categories are now Best Fiction Narrator and Best Nonfiction Narrator.