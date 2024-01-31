audie awards logo
The 2024 Audie Award Finalists

Audiobook lovers and those eager to dip your ears into the format, this year’s finalists for best audiobooks across the 27 categories of the Audie Awards have been announced. The Audies, presented by the Audio Publishers Association, recognize excellence and distinction in audiobook and spoken-word entertainment. They are given to the performer of the audiobook.

Several changes have been made to this year’s slate of awards. Among them are the changing of Best Female Narrator and Best Male narrator. To be more inclusive, these categories are now Best Fiction Narrator and Best Nonfiction Narrator.

This year also marks the first time that the Audies have introduced the APA Choice Awards. The award recognizes audiobooks which have become cultural phenomena and kept listeners hooked.

Find the finalists in some of the category below. Winners will be announced at the annual Audio Publishers Association Gala, which takes place this year on March 4 in Los Angeles. Learn more about the Audies and the Audio Publishers Association and get the full roster of finalists in each category here.

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

  • Behind the Seams written and narrated by Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, and Rebecca Seaver
  • Saved written and narrated by Benjamin Hall

BEST FICTION NARRATOR

  • Meryl Streep for Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR

FANTASY

  • Red Rabbit by Alex Grecian, narrated by John Pirhalla

FICTION

  • Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
  • Maame by Jessica George, narrated by Heather Agyepong
  • One Blood by Denene Millner, narrated by Bahni Turpin, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, and Tina Lifford
  • Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
  • Yellowface by R.F. Kuang, narrated by Helen Laser

MYSTERY

  • The Golden Gate by Amy Chua, narrated by Robb Moreira, Tim Campbell, and Suzanne Toren

NON-FICTION

ROMANCE

  • Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Amanda Ronconi

SCIENCE FICTION

  • Wool by Hugh Howey, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

  • Bad Cree by Jessica Johns, narrated by Tanis Parenteau
  • None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Nicola Walker, Louise Brealey, and a full cast including Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, and Jenny Walser
  • The Woodkin by Alexander James, narrated by Alex Knox

YOUNG ADULT

  • Beholder by Ryan La Sala, narrated by Vikas Adam
  • Stolen Heir by Holly Black, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld

The audiobooks named as the first APA Choice honorees are Fourth Wing, Never Finished, Spare, The Covenant of Water, and The Woman in Me.

