STAMPED Facing Removal from Texas HS Reading List After Parent Grievance

A parent at Westwood High School in Austin, Texas is attempting to remove Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi from the school’s reading list.

His grievance was dismissed at the first two levels within the The Round Rock Independant School District (RRISD). However, at the encouragement of some Trustee members in the district, he’s taking his complaint to Level III. This is the last rung in the RRISD grievance ladder. If his appeal is granted, the complaint goes into a closed door session.

While it is not strictly a history book, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You speaks about racism—and anti-racism—in America. It shares the ideas in an accessible manner for young readers. It’s been praised by Publishers Weekly, Parents Magazine, and Kirkus Reviews, to name a few publications.

Although Stamped is highly regarded as required reading, this parent is determined to prevent it from being recommended. In order for children and young adults to become knowledgeable, they need the proper tools. This parent seeks to remove that right from students’ hands.

Change.org has a petition circulating to help stop the attempted removal. They need a minimum of 2,500 signatures to make an impact. The petition asks: “Do you believe that one person should have the power to control what your children can read?”

“Absolutely not!” is usually the general response of this type of question. Unfortunately, there are those who not only disagree, but are doing everything possible to limit education on this important subject.