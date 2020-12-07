Book Riot’s 2021 Read Harder Challenge

TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. TBR is Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes. Been dreaming of a “Stitch Fix for books?” Now it’s here! Tell TBR about your reading preferences and what you’re looking for, and sit back while your Bibliologist handpicks recommendations just for you. TBR offers plans to receive hardcover books in the mail or recommendations by email, so there’s an option for every budget. TBR is also available as a gift to give to the readers in your life! Visit mytbr.co to sign up today.

The Read Harder Challenge is back, and 2021 will be its seventh year! We’re excited to embark on this annual reading journey once more, and hope you find your way to some wonderful reads through Book Riot’s challenge. Once again, Read Harder has 24 tasks designed to help you break out of your reading bubble and expand your worldview through books. With new genres, new authors, and new points of view, the challenge will (hopefully) help you discover amazing books you wouldn’t have otherwise picked up.

We’ve rounded up another great mix of fun and serious tasks that ask you to consider some topics, forms, and parts of the world you might never have experienced in literature before. All will push your reading limits, and we hope you love them.

Just as in years past, there are 24 tasks, averaging two per month over the course of the next 12 months. You may count one book for multiple tasks or read one book per task. The point of the challenge is to push yourself to expand your horizons and break out of set reading habits; the hope is that you’ll discover voices, settings, characters, formats, and more you may not have encountered without that nudge. Be accountable to yourself, share what you learned along the way, and enjoy the experience!

If you want to join a community of fellow challenge-goers, share your challenge progress, and get suggestions for tasks, check out the Read Harder Challenge Goodreads group. It’s a great place to hang out and discover books to fit your tasks and discuss the challenge. You can also use the #ReadHarder hashtag all over social media and join Book Riot Insiders for access to an exclusive Read Harder podcast where the hosts will offer suggestions and discuss a new task each episode.

Click here for a downloadable and editable PDF of the 2021 Read Harder Challenge tasks.

We’ll be publishing recommendations for each of the tasks in the coming weeks to help you complete this year’s Read Harder (links will be added to this post as the recommendations are posted).

Read a book you’ve been intimidated to read Read a nonfiction book about anti-racism Read a non-European novel in translation Read an LGBTQ+ history book Read a genre novel by an Indigenous, First Nations, or Native American author Read a fanfic Read a fat-positive romance Read a romance by a trans or nonbinary author Read a middle grade mystery Read an SFF anthology edited by a person of color Read a food memoir by an author of color Read a work of investigative nonfiction by an author of color Read a book with a cover you don’t like Read a realistic YA book not set in the U.S., UK, or Canada Read a memoir by a Latinx author Read an own voices book about disability Read an own voices YA book with a Black main character that isn’t about Black pain Read a book by/about a non-Western world leader Read a historical fiction with a POC or LGBTQ+ protagonist Read a book of nature poems Read a children’s book that centers a disabled character but not their disability Read a book set in the Midwest Read a book that demystifies a common mental illness Read a book featuring a beloved pet where the pet doesn’t die

Finished your 2020 Challenge? Don’t forget to take a picture of your completed list, email it to readharder@bookriot.com by December 31, and get 30% off one order at Out of Print! We’ll be offering the same prize to readers who complete the 2021 challenge. If you’re struggling for your last task or two, don’t forget you can search Book Riot for “Read Harder” and find help from our contributors for some of the trickier tasks.

