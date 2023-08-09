Publishers Refuse to Become Complicit in Texas Book Banning

Texas’ HB 900, which will require book vendors to review books and rate them, determining if they are “sexually explicit” or “sexually relevant,” is set to go into effect September 1. And now, the country’s largest book distributor to schools, Follett School Solutions, has asked publishers to rate their books.

Thing is, what constitutes as acceptable under the new Texas law is largely unclear, and guidelines on how to rate books still hasn’t been provided, which Follett officials have acknowledged.