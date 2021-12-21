Here are the New York Public Library’s Top Checkouts Of 2021
Every year, the New York Public Library shares the titles that were checked out the most. This covers the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. The Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library post their own lists.
Many of the top titles were popular with bookclubs, including some that were part of their WNYC Get Lit! virtual bookclub. There are also several books, both fiction and nonfiction, that address racism, especially anti-Black racism.
The top ten checkouts were:
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama
- Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
- The Guest List by Lucy Foley
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb
- The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
- Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
You can also browse by borough and check out the top 10 checkouts for kids and teens.
