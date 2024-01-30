Pulitzer-Winning Author N. Scott Momaday has Died
N. Scott Momaday was the first Native American author to win a Pulitzer Prize, with his novel House Made of Dawn. He passed away on January 24th at age 89.
Momaday wrote novels, poetry, essays, and memoirs, and he incorporated his Kiowa heritage in his writing. He published House Made of Dawn in 1968, and it won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It follows an Indigenous veteran returning from war and struggling to adjust to life back in New Mexico.
In 2007, Momaday received the National Medal of Arts from President George W. Bush. He also received quite a few other accolades in his writing life, including becoming Oklahoma Centennial Poet Laureate, being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Native Writers’ Circle of the Americas, being given an an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and more.
On the themes he kept returning to in his writing, Momaday said,
“I’ve written several books, but to me they are all part of the same story. And I like to repeat myself, if you will, from book to book, in the way that Faulkner did — in an even more obvious way, perhaps. My purpose is to carry on what was begun a long time ago; there’s no end to it that I see.”
You can read more about N. Scott Momaday at the New York Times.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- 100 Must-Read New Books by Black Authors
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Finalists for the 2024 National Book Critics Circle Awards Announced
- Brooklyn Public Library and Lincoln Center Issue Open Call for Contemporary Anthem
- Libro.fm Partnering to Raise Money for Booksellers and Comic Retailers in Need, Now Through Jan. 25th
- Read the Books These 2024 Oscar Nominees are Based On
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- This Year’s Winners of the ALA Youth Media Awards
- Illustrated Edition of THE HUNGER GAMES Coming Later This Year