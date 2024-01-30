Pulitzer-Winning Author N. Scott Momaday has Died

N. Scott Momaday was the first Native American author to win a Pulitzer Prize, with his novel House Made of Dawn. He passed away on January 24th at age 89.

Momaday wrote novels, poetry, essays, and memoirs, and he incorporated his Kiowa heritage in his writing. He published House Made of Dawn in 1968, and it won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It follows an Indigenous veteran returning from war and struggling to adjust to life back in New Mexico.