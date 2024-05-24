The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

Anyone who spends time on the bookish internet receives a flood of book advertisements and recommendations. Publishers spend a lot of money getting books to the right influencers to try to jumpstart that magical word of mouth snowball that makes books a hit. Sometimes, that means it feels like everyone is talking about the same title — but is that because it’s the hit book of the moment, or is it just a flash in the pan because it had a big marketing budget?

One way to measure the books people are actually picking up is scanning the bestseller lists. It can be eye-opening: the book everyone is buzzing about on BookTok has a hard time standing up to book #37 in a James Patterson series. Of course, the bestsellers don’t tell the whole story, either. It’s easy enough to buy a book without actually reading it, as most of us know. It also doesn’t account for the books people are reading through the library or buying secondhand or borrowing from friends. That’s where the Goodreads Most Read Books This Week page comes in.