The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Welcome to our Monday roundup of the week’s bestselling titles! This week’s bestseller lists are back to their usual with mostly familiar books from authors like Kristin Hannah, Stephen King, Sarah J. Maas, etc. There are so many fantastic books from new and new-to-the-bestseller-list authors dropping this summer, so here’s hoping for some more variety soon.
After a return to the bestseller charts likely linked to the release of the trailer for it’s film adaptation, It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover has dropped back off this week. We do have one newcomer, the latest in John Grisham’s Camino series. So like last week, we have a new title if not really a new author.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Someday we’ll wrap up these introductory paragraphs with a celebration of this list’s diversity, but today is not that day. This continues to be a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan, James by Percival Everett, and Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
You Like It Darker: Stories by Stephen King
The Women by Kristin Hannah
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Camino Ghosts by John Grisham (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
