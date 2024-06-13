‘Tis the season of naming the best books of 2024 so far, despite the fact we’re not yet half way through the year. Calendar niggling aside, these sorts of lists are helpful for readers who are unsure what books to prioritize on their lists. Not to mention, of course, these lists only help build up that TBR even more.

Finding excellent audiobooks can be tricky because it’s not only about the book itself. It’s also about the book’s performance. This roundup of Audible’s top audiobooks of 2024 so far can help you find that magic combination of right book and right reader that lights up your ears.

Get your way into great listening with these 24 best audiobooks of the year so far. It’s a fascinating list of classics, contemporary adult fiction and nonfiction, as well as Audible originals, and more.