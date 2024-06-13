Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Image of headphones on pink and blue background
Audiobooks

Audible’s Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

‘Tis the season of naming the best books of 2024 so far, despite the fact we’re not yet half way through the year. Calendar niggling aside, these sorts of lists are helpful for readers who are unsure what books to prioritize on their lists. Not to mention, of course, these lists only help build up that TBR even more.

Finding excellent audiobooks can be tricky because it’s not only about the book itself. It’s also about the book’s performance. This roundup of Audible’s top audiobooks of 2024 so far can help you find that magic combination of right book and right reader that lights up your ears.

Get your way into great listening with these 24 best audiobooks of the year so far. It’s a fascinating list of classics, contemporary adult fiction and nonfiction, as well as Audible originals, and more.

You can find the list over here with the reasons behind why Audible has named it among the best in class so far.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream