Audible’s Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far
‘Tis the season of naming the best books of 2024 so far, despite the fact we’re not yet half way through the year. Calendar niggling aside, these sorts of lists are helpful for readers who are unsure what books to prioritize on their lists. Not to mention, of course, these lists only help build up that TBR even more.
Finding excellent audiobooks can be tricky because it’s not only about the book itself. It’s also about the book’s performance. This roundup of Audible’s top audiobooks of 2024 so far can help you find that magic combination of right book and right reader that lights up your ears.
Get your way into great listening with these 24 best audiobooks of the year so far. It’s a fascinating list of classics, contemporary adult fiction and nonfiction, as well as Audible originals, and more.
- George Orwell’s 1984 Adapted by Joe White and Performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, full cast
- Listen For the Lie by Amy Tintera, Narrated by January LaVoy, Will Damron
- Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Alma Cuervo, full cast
- The Women by Kristin Hannah, Narrated by Julia Whelan, Kristin Hannah
- Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, Narrated by Charles Duhigg
- James by Percival Everett, Narrated by Dominic Hoffman
- First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
- Funny Story by Emily Henry, Narrated by Julia Whelan
- Bits and Pieces by Whoopi Goldberg, Narrated by Whoopi Goldberg
- Annie Bot by Sierra Greer, Narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya
- Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, Narrated by Arian Moayed
- How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang, Narrated by Katharine Chin, Andrew Eiden
- There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib, Narrated by Hanif Abdurraqib
- Knife by Salman Rushdie, Narrated by Salman Rushdie
- Maybe This Time by Cara Bastone, Narrated by Zoë Chao, Noah Reid, full cast
- Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams, Narrated by Jalyn Hall
- Benefits With Friends by Mae Martin and Sabrina Jalees, Narrated by Mae Martin and Sabrina Jalees
- When The Sea Came Alive by Garrett M. Graff, Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Garrett M. Graff, full cast
- Legacy by Uché Blackstock, Narrated by Uché Blackstock
- Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson, Narrated by Michael Kramer
- The Husbands by Holly Gramazio, Narrated by Miranda Raison
- Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang, Narrated by Daniel Dae Kim (CK), Ashley Park, full cast
- There Is No Ethan by Anna Akbari, Narrated by Anna Akbari, Justin Price
- Letters from Guantanamo by Mansoor Adayfi, Antonio Aiello, Narrated by Mansoor Adayfi, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Elias Khalil, Ibrahim El Helw
You can find the list over here with the reasons behind why Audible has named it among the best in class so far.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
