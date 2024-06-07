Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
a photo of someone browsing books with a rainbow watercolor illustration superimposed behind them
Shop From These LGBTQ-Owned Bookstores During Pride Month

Happy Pride Month! This is the perfect time to stock up on LGBTQ books to read all year. We have some suggestions: The Hottest Queer Books of Summer 2024 and The Best Recent LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month. You can also subscribe to Book Riot’s Our Queerest Shelves newsletter to keep up with new queer books and queer book news.

If you want to do one better than buying queer books for Pride, though, you can buy them from LGBTQ-owned bookstores! Oprah Daily put together a list of LGBTQ-owned bookstores in 2020 and has updated it for June 2024. If you aren’t able to visit these in person, you can order from most of them online and have them delivered.

The list is ordered by state, so you can search for the stores near you — from Burdock Book Collective in Birmingham, Alabama to Kismet Books in Verona, Wisconsin. You can browse in bookstores that just opened recently or visit ones like  Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s RoomCharis Books and MoreA Room of One’s Own and Women and Children First, which have all been around since the 1970s.

Check out the full list at Oprah Daily.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

