Shop From These LGBTQ-Owned Bookstores During Pride Month

Happy Pride Month! This is the perfect time to stock up on LGBTQ books to read all year. We have some suggestions: The Hottest Queer Books of Summer 2024 and The Best Recent LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month. You can also subscribe to Book Riot’s Our Queerest Shelves newsletter to keep up with new queer books and queer book news.

If you want to do one better than buying queer books for Pride, though, you can buy them from LGBTQ-owned bookstores! Oprah Daily put together a list of LGBTQ-owned bookstores in 2020 and has updated it for June 2024. If you aren’t able to visit these in person, you can order from most of them online and have them delivered.