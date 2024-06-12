Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
LGBTQ

The 2024 Lambda Literary Award Winners

The winners across 26 categories for the 36th annual Lambda Literary Awards are here, following a celebration in Manhattan on June 11. The Lambdas–colloquially known as the Lammys–celebrate the best of queer literature. This year, 130 different titles were named as finalists across the categories, which include everything from LGBTQ+ comic books to gay memoir, lesbian fiction to LGBTQ+ children’s books, and more.

The sold-out event was hosted by activist and drag queen Peppermint. The celebrations underscored the importance of books and celebrations of books by and about the queer experience in an era of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and book bans targeting these stories.

Check out the winners in the 26 categories below:

You can see the finalists in the categories on the Lambda Literary Awards website here. Publishers Weekly has a writeup about the events of the awards evening as well.

