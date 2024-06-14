The Best Books of the Year So Far, According to Amazon

The list of Amazon’s best books of the year so far has just been released. The list was compiled by Amazon’s editors, who collectively read thousands of books a year in order to curate best-of and other kinds of lists. This year, they chose 20 books as the best overall books, and provided lists of the best 20 books for other genres and categories, like literary fiction, romance, history, children’s, and more.

Read on for Amazon’s list of the 10 best overall best books of the year so far, as well as the overall best book.

#1: James by Percival Everett

Here’s what Amazon’s editors had to say about James:

“With the same fiery wit, snap, and energy of his previous work, Percival Everett brings to life a retelling of the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and in so doing delivers an entirely new classic, one that is rip-roaringly American, wry, and hard-hitting. A knock-out.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon editor

#2: The Women by Kristin Hannah

Here’s what Amazon’s editors had to say about The Women:

“Packing as much emotional punch as The Nightingale, The Women sings the praises of the unsung heroes of the Vietnam War—the combat nurses. It’s a story that serves as another stitch in a still open wound, one that can only help the healing process.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon editor

Here’s what Amazon’s editors had to say: