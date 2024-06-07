Today’s round of the most read books on Goodreads this week looks a lot like the previous one: in fact, it’s identical. As the summer approaches, we seem to all be in a romance and romantasy reading mood. Romantasy queens Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros hold onto their spots in the top five. Emily Henry continues to be a big name in romance, continuing her domination of this list. The only book outside of the romance/romantasy in the top five is the historical fiction novel The Women by Kristin Hannah.

Like last week, I’ve decided to shake things up by reporting on the most read books last week in different countries around the world. Often, these overlap with the worldwide list, but the differences are always interesting to note. I also highlighted a couple of books on the StoryGraph Most Popular This Week list.