Hello, June! If this month starts summer for you and you’re looking for some great mystery and thriller books to take with you on vacation, sit at the beach, sit in a kiddie pool, or melt on your couch, I’ve got you covered. Publishing has flooded us with all the books for armchair sleuthing and I’ve tried my best to wrangle a list together to offer readers different tropes and genres and tones within the immense genres of mystery, thriller, and true crime.

This month you can help solve all kinds of mysteries! There’s a queer YA with a crush and archnemesis, a middle grade mystery about best friends in a baking competition setting, a remote retreat with a dead body, a new book in the PI series that started with the classic Devil in a Blue Dress, a suspense missing person mystery with a wilderness setting, an adult social thriller/horror by a popular YA author, a remote mystery set at a Himalayan spa with an amateur lawyer sleuth, an arson mystery turned best friend investigating her friend’s death, a cat-and-mouse thriller with a retired assassin on the run, a missing influencer mystery, a return home to solve a childhood missing person case, a legal thriller, and the newest Lady Sherlock (a great historical mystery series not to miss!). Plus, for true crime memoir readers there’s one about catfishing. There’s plenty to enjoy from middle grade to adult, from missing person cases to multiple murders in a remote setting!