The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

This week, the books that came in at fourth and fifth most read were swapped from last week. Surprise! Everything else is virtually the same, including the lack of diversity of the authors. It is still gearing up to be a mostly romance and romantasy summer in Goodreads land.

To keep it spicy, we’re going to look at the books popular in a few other countries as well. Though there are some similarities shared between these other countries and the main list, there are still a few surprises. And, of course, if you want yet another way to keep up with what your fellow readers are reading the most, there’s our list of the bestselling books of the week.

Now for the most popular books this week!

#5:

Book cover of A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses #1) by Sarah J. Maas

This came out in 2015, but the Sarah J. Maas romantasy reign just won’t let up.

Ireland: A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses #1) by Sarah J. Maas

Nigeria: King of Sloth (Kings of Sin, #4) by Ana Huang

Chile: A Court of Mist and Fury (A Court of Thorns and Roses, #2) by Sarah J. Maas

#4:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Book Cover

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

This smash hit from last year is still That Girl!

Ireland: The Women by Kristin Hannah

Nigeria: Nigerian Men Will Stain Your White by Alexandria Humphrey

Chile: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

#3:

Just For the Summer Cover

Just for the Summer (Part of Your World #3) by Abby Jimenez

What is more perfect summer reading than a romance that tells you to read it in the summer?

Ireland: Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Nigeria: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Chile: The Housemaid’s Secret (The Housemaid, #2) by Freida McFadden

#2:

cover of The Women by Kristin Hannah

The Women by Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah’s releases are usually popular, and this historical fiction that follows a young woman as she comes of age during the Vietnam War is no exception.

Ireland: Funny Story by Emily Henry

Nigeria: Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Chile: Iron Flame (The Empyrean, #2) by Rebecca Yarros

#1:

cover of Funny Story by Emily Henry

Funny Story by Emily Henry

And, of course, any Emily Henry romance is going to be popular for quite a minute.

Ireland: Long Island by Colm Tóibín

Nigeria: The Housemaid (The Housemaid, #1) by Freida McFadden

Chile: Nigeria: The Housemaid (The Housemaid, #1) by Freida McFadden

Two of the Most Popular Books on the StoryGraph This Week

The StoryGraph doesn’t have quite as many users as Goodreads, but it’s still worth taking a look at — not least of all because the most popular this week list seems to have a little more diversity than the Goodreads most read this week list. So, here a couple a couple of books on the StoryGraph’s most popular this week page. It doesn’t specify how it determines this page — is it the most read, the books most added to the “to read” shelf, or a combination? Regardless, it says something about the books their users are paying attention to now.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Book Cover

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Not only was this book one of the most popular last year, but it also continues to be relevant, as white author after white author cosplaying as a different race keeps getting exposed.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna Book Cover

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

This sweet romantasy about a witch in modern Britain finding a family — and love, of course — would make excellent, cozy summer reading.

If you’re looking for more buzzy books, check out The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

