The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

This week, the books that came in at fourth and fifth most read were swapped from last week. Surprise! Everything else is virtually the same, including the lack of diversity of the authors. It is still gearing up to be a mostly romance and romantasy summer in Goodreads land.

To keep it spicy, we’re going to look at the books popular in a few other countries as well. Though there are some similarities shared between these other countries and the main list, there are still a few surprises. And, of course, if you want yet another way to keep up with what your fellow readers are reading the most, there’s our list of the bestselling books of the week.