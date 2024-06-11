Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The Most Popular Books of the Year (So Far), According to Goodreads

With about half of the year in the rear-view mirror, it’s time we did some reflection. And Goodreads, with its millions of members, is always a great place to get a pulse check on what’s popular among the people.

The most popular books of the year so far were determined by looking at which new releases were added to Goodreads members’ Read and Want to Read shelves the most, and are sorted into genre categories like Contemporary & Historical Fiction, Romantasy, Horror, and more.

Below is a taste of the list to get you started.

Contemporary & Historical Fiction

James by Percival Everett cover

James by Percival Everett

Fantasy Novels

cover of The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Romantasy Novels

cover of A Touch of Chaos by Scarlett St. Clair

A Touch of Chaos by Scarlett St. Clair

Sci-Fi Novels

cover of The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Horror Novels

Indian Burial Ground Cover

Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina

Romance Novels

Book cover of A Love Song for Ricki Wilde

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

Young Adult Novels

where sleeping girls lie book cover

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Nonfiction

a graphic of the cover of My Side of the River: A Memoir by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez

My Side of the River by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez

For more of the most popular books of the year so far, visit Goodreads.

