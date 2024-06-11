The Most Popular Books of the Year (So Far), According to Goodreads
With about half of the year in the rear-view mirror, it’s time we did some reflection. And Goodreads, with its millions of members, is always a great place to get a pulse check on what’s popular among the people.
The most popular books of the year so far were determined by looking at which new releases were added to Goodreads members’ Read and Want to Read shelves the most, and are sorted into genre categories like Contemporary & Historical Fiction, Romantasy, Horror, and more.
Below is a taste of the list to get you started.
Contemporary & Historical Fiction
James by Percival Everett
Fantasy Novels
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
Romantasy Novels
A Touch of Chaos by Scarlett St. Clair
Sci-Fi Novels
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Horror Novels
Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina
Romance Novels
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Young Adult Novels
Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Nonfiction
My Side of the River by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez
For more of the most popular books of the year so far, visit Goodreads.
