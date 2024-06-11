The Most Popular Books of the Year (So Far), According to Goodreads

With about half of the year in the rear-view mirror, it’s time we did some reflection. And Goodreads, with its millions of members, is always a great place to get a pulse check on what’s popular among the people.

The most popular books of the year so far were determined by looking at which new releases were added to Goodreads members’ Read and Want to Read shelves the most, and are sorted into genre categories like Contemporary & Historical Fiction, Romantasy, Horror, and more.

Below is a taste of the list to get you started.

Contemporary & Historical Fiction