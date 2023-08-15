Here are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of Fall

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Goodreads has just released several lists rounding up their users’ most anticipated new book releases coming out in Autumn. The main list includes 44 books and is broken into Fall’s Best New Contemporary & Historical Fiction, Mysteries & Thrillers, Fantasy Novels, Sci-Fi Novels, Horror, Nonfiction, Romances, and Young Adult Novels.

There are also separate, longer lists of the Most Anticipated Fall Mysteries & Thrillers, Most Anticipated New Horror Novels, Most Anticipated Young Adult Books, and The Big Fantasy and Science Fiction Books of Fall.

These books are chosen according to early reviews and how many Goodreads users added them to their “Want to Read” shelf.

Here are just a few of the most anticipated books of fall, according to Goodreads users:

Horror Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas Holly by Stephen King The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

Romance Novels Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner Wildfire by Hannah Grace Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date by Ashley Herring Blake