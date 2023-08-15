Here are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of Fall
Goodreads has just released several lists rounding up their users’ most anticipated new book releases coming out in Autumn. The main list includes 44 books and is broken into Fall’s Best New Contemporary & Historical Fiction, Mysteries & Thrillers, Fantasy Novels, Sci-Fi Novels, Horror, Nonfiction, Romances, and Young Adult Novels.
There are also separate, longer lists of the Most Anticipated Fall Mysteries & Thrillers, Most Anticipated New Horror Novels, Most Anticipated Young Adult Books, and The Big Fantasy and Science Fiction Books of Fall.
These books are chosen according to early reviews and how many Goodreads users added them to their “Want to Read” shelf.
Here are just a few of the most anticipated books of fall, according to Goodreads users:
Contemporary & Historical Fiction
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
Family Meal by Bryan Washington
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
Mysteries & Thrillers
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman
The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham
Fantasy Novels
He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan
Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare
Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
Sci-Fi Novels
The Death I Gave Him by Em X. Liu
Starter Villain by John Scalzi
System Collapse by Martha Wells
The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord
Horror
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Holly by Stephen King
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
Nonfiction
Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult by Maria Bamford
How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair
Going Infinite by Michael Lewis
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
Romance Novels
Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner
Wildfire by Hannah Grace
Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date by Ashley Herring Blake
Young Adult Novels
The Brothers Hawthorne by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood
Gwen and Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher
Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim
Read the full list at Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
