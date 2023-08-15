a photo of a person holding a stack of books
Here are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of Fall



Goodreads has just released several lists rounding up their users’ most anticipated new book releases coming out in Autumn. The main list includes 44 books and is broken into Fall’s Best New Contemporary & Historical Fiction, Mysteries & Thrillers, Fantasy Novels, Sci-Fi Novels, Horror, Nonfiction, Romances, and Young Adult Novels.

There are also separate, longer lists of the Most Anticipated Fall Mysteries & Thrillers, Most Anticipated New Horror Novels, Most Anticipated Young Adult Books, and The Big Fantasy and Science Fiction Books of Fall.

These books are chosen according to early reviews and how many Goodreads users added them to their “Want to Read” shelf.

Here are just a few of the most anticipated books of fall, according to Goodreads users:

Contemporary & Historical Fiction

the cover of The Fraud

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

Family Meal by Bryan Washington

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

Mysteries & Thrillers

Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman

The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham

Fantasy Novels

the cover of Bookshops & Bonedust

He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan

Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare

Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang

Sci-Fi Novels

the cover of Starter Villain

The Death I Gave Him by Em X. Liu

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

System Collapse by Martha Wells

The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord

Horror

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Holly by Stephen King

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

Nonfiction

cover of The Woman in Me

Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult by Maria Bamford

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair

Going Infinite by Michael Lewis

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Romance Novels

Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner

Wildfire by Hannah Grace

Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date by Ashley Herring Blake

Young Adult Novels

the cover of gwen and art are not in love

The Brothers Hawthorne by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood

Gwen and Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher

Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim

Read the full list at Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

