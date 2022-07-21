New Michelle Obama Book, THE LIGHT WE CARRY, Coming This Fall

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming, sold over 17 million copies when it came out in 2018, more than any other First Lady or modern Presidential memoir. Now, she’s launching a new book in the fall called The Light We Carry.

The book will offer hope, wisdom, and guidance for navigating the world which has shifted since Becoming. As Obama explains, we’ve endured a pandemic, an insurrection, and an increase in bigotry, racism, and intolerance.

“In ‘The Light We Carry,’ Mrs. Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress,” says the publisher’s announcement.

Obama’s introduction to The Light We Carry explains, “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others — and this to me is the bedrock of all things.”

The Light We Carry will release November 15, 2022, exactly four years since the release of Becoming. It will be 336 pages and publish simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries.

You can preorder The Light We Carry now.