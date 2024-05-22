Here’s the Winner of the 2024 International Booker Prize

Just last month, we discussed the shortlist for the International Booker Prize, and now the winner has been announced!

It’s Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann. The German novel follows the relationship of 19-year-old Katharina and 50-something-year-old Hans in East Berlin, as the German Democratic Republic declines. Despite the age gap, Katharina and Hans share a love of the arts, but, as can be imagined, their romantic goings-on don’t last.

Jenny Erpenbeck and the book’s translator, Michael Hofmann, will split the £50,000/$62,764 prize money equally.

