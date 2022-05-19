Colin Kaepernick Releasing YA Graphic Memoir
Colin Kaepernick is releasing a YA graphic memoir that will be based on his high school years. The former Super Bowl quarterback and activist who started the publishing imprint Kaepernick Publishing in 2019 is the author of the bestselling children’s book I Color Myself Different.
The new graphic memoir will be his first young adult book and will be titled Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game. It will be co-written with Eve L. Ewing and illustrated by Orlando Caicedo. It will follow a young Kaepernick as a high school senior who seems to have his path laid out clearly before him.
He’s been scouted by colleges and the Major League Baseball, but feels like baseball isn’t his calling. He longs to be among other athletes that are like him, and sets out to play for the NFL despite note having any offers.
The book will be published by Scholastic Graphix on March 7, 2023.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- These Are the States That Love Reading the Most
- Teens in Pennsylvania Created a Fundraiser to Counteract Book Banning
- 8 Year Old Published Book About How A Turtle Got Its Shell
- Percy Jackson Author Speaks Out Against Racist Complaints Over Casting
- A Pennsylvania School District’s Proposed Book Challenge Policy is Plagiarized From Texas’s
- The Winners of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Have Been Announced
- Boston Public Library Is Now Hosting 1-Hour Wedding Ceremonies for $200
- WNDB Campaign to Send Care Packages to LGBTQIA+ Kids and How You Can Help
- Florida Public School Cancels Free Online Math and Reading Services Because of Bill