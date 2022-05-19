Colin Kaepernick Releasing YA Graphic Memoir

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Colin Kaepernick is releasing a YA graphic memoir that will be based on his high school years. The former Super Bowl quarterback and activist who started the publishing imprint Kaepernick Publishing in 2019 is the author of the bestselling children’s book I Color Myself Different.

The new graphic memoir will be his first young adult book and will be titled Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game. It will be co-written with Eve L. Ewing and illustrated by Orlando Caicedo. It will follow a young Kaepernick as a high school senior who seems to have his path laid out clearly before him.

He’s been scouted by colleges and the Major League Baseball, but feels like baseball isn’t his calling. He longs to be among other athletes that are like him, and sets out to play for the NFL despite note having any offers.

The book will be published by Scholastic Graphix on March 7, 2023.

