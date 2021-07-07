Books From the 1920s and ’30s Returned to Public Library

AP News reported on the story about a Massachusetts man returning books from the 1920s and 1930s to the Somerville Public Library. The books, which Bob Alvarez found in the basement of his home, belonged to his late aunt who died from the flu in 1937 at the age of sixteen. Somerville Public Library doesn’t charged late fees, so Alvarez will not have to pay for the overdue books.

Read on for the full story: “Long overdue books returned to Massachusetts library“

And find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.