What Would Help You Fight Book Bans?: Book Censorship News, July 22, 2022

Rather than an introduction this week, a number of groups working toward combatting book bans suggested polling readers on a few different topics to gauge where and how Book Riot and others can be more helpful for you.

This survey is short, but it will be extremely helpful for all of us. It asks for what and how we can provide the information, tools, and resources you need to get on the ground or keep your energy and activism alive.

You can take the quick survey here.

The form will close August 1, and all responses are anonymous. Ask away–there are no dumb or obvious questions or comments when it comes to this fight.

Book Censorship News: July 22, 2022

Launching with (the only?) good news: Salem-Keizer Public Schools (OR) will not be removing Gender Queer from shelves.

Further Reading

The harassment of educators (and library workers!) will continue to move online.

A fantastic piece from American Theater about how these bans won’t stop at books.

Finally, a thread I shared on Twitter this week about one of the leaders in censorship and his latest plan to target educators. This is a hard read, but it’s necessary and a reminder that these hard reads are meant to help you formulate a plan to stay safe because folks like this do not care about you. They care about their agenda.