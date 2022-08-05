A Template for Talking with School and Library Boards About Book Bans: Book Censorship News, August 5, 2022

I’ve been going through the incredible responses to a survey on what tools and information would be helpful for fighting back against book bans. One thing that popped up was having quick templates and guides to action for folks who want to do something but don’t know where to begin. Today, let’s look at how to talk at school board and library board meetings. There is a downloadable template included, as well as a shareable graphic for social media.

Why Talk at a School or Library Board Meeting

Every public school and library board meeting provides time for citizens to speak what’s on their mind, whether or not it is an agenda item. Depending on the municipality, this might be two minutes or up to five minutes. Right now, right-wing groups are utilizing this public address time to challenge books they don’t like, sometimes doing little more than reading passages from the books in question to fill the time.

How to Talk at a School or Library Board Meeting

All board meetings must have an agenda posted in advance. This might happen on their websites and/or on the public announcements space in the facility (for example: my local public library posts their agendas on the outer doors of the building, as well as online). There is likely a contact form or address on these agendas that asks if you’d like to make a public comment. You need to be in touch in advance–they will give you a timeframe, usually 24-48 hours prior to the meeting–to get on the public comment time. They do this not to screen comments but to allot enough time for everyone.

You can do this for each and every meeting. The more you show up, the more your voice and the voices of those like yours are represented.

What to Say at a School or Library Board Meeting

What you say is important, but it’s not more important than showing up to talk. If what you want to say is as simple as “Thank you for having queer books available in the library for all ages,” that is as important as a longer comment naming specific titles or citing research on the value of such books in a collection.

Here is an example of a longer speech given at a public library board meeting. Although the outcome of the broader story is still underway, the speech itself is an outstanding example of pulling in research and naming specific reasons why banning books doesn’t serve a whole community.

Here is an excellent example of how people showing up in support of a library’s decision–in this case to have Pride displays–outweighs those who come to complain.

Here’s another excellent “what to do when” related specifically to Pride displays, but this is applicable for any topic, including social justice, race, and those similarly challenged.

If you don’t show up to talk, know that other people are talking for you. In many communities–conservative or not–groups like Moms For Liberty claim they speak on behalf of all parents, but that is far from the truth. No one gets to speak for you except you.

What To Do If You Can’t Come to a School or Library Board Meeting

There are a host of valid reasons why you may not be able to make a library board meeting in person or virtually. If you can’t show up, that’s okay–writing letters is as important and as powerful.

Letters sent to boards are included in their board packets, meaning that the board will see the letters sent to them or for them. Often, packets are made available in advance of a meeting, so you’ll want to time your letter to hit a week or so before the meeting to get into the current packet.

Much like public comment time matters because it is time allotted for hearing from the citizens of a community, so too are letters. They do not need to be long or in depth. Again, a short “thank you for having this” can go miles.

Sample Script for School and Library Board Comments

You can download this template here in the form of a Google Doc. Adapt to fit your needs, whether you are speaking in person or writing a letter.

Dear Board Members:

My name is [fill in the blank] and I am a resident of [your community]. I want to take the time to thank our great [name your library/school] for providing a wide range of materials to our diverse community. Tax money spent to represent the whole of a community is money well spent.

[Space here to elaborate on specific titles or types of books, i.e., Having books like Gender Queer in the high school library ensures that students learn and experience what it is to question one’s gender identity. You may like to cite research on how access to such books is developmentally appropriate and has psychological benefits.]

[Alternately, use this space to talk about book displays you’ve seen across the library or lists you’ve seen and utilized on their website or social media presence. Example: Seeing the Pride book displays in the library helped me/my child be seen and/or helped me find new and excellent books to read I may have otherwise not found on my own.]

In an era of restricting ideas and a time when book bans continue to be on the rise [you may like citing research from PEN America here] from a small but vocal minority, I speak on behalf of the First Amendment rights of students and community members to access the materials they wish to. You have talented and competent professionals using their expertise to the best of their ability, and they deserve that recognition.

Thank you for your time.

[Include a signature if a letter].

Make Attending Meetings A Social Event

If groups like Moms For Liberty make board meetings a social event, so, too, should those who oppose book bans and censorship. Here’s how you can do that:

Distribute meeting dates to your local friends, family, and social groups and all plan on showing up

Decide to have a group of people speak back-to-back on censorship issues

Bring young people to the meetings–your children seeing democracy in action, whether they choose to speak or not, is a powerful reminder of their rights. Be conscious of letting them know what they may hear, though, as it could be surprising the level of hate leveled at groups of which they may be part.

Wear matching colors or create some kind of logo that unites all of you in your message. For example, you could use this image that makes clear no one else speaks for you on topics related to “parental rights” (saved as a both an image and a .svg file). This logo would stand out on purple or black or gray tops.

Record and photograph folks who go up to the mic to speak in support of First Amendment rights and share that on social media

Share the below graphics and templates to amp up supporters who know they will be in like-minded, proactive company

Downloadable and Shareable Material

All of these items are available to download and share across social media as appropriate. Credit is already listed on each image.

Why it is important to show up to school and library board meetings

What to say during public comment time at school or library board meetings (applicable to letter writing, too)

What can young people do to combat book bans happening in their schools and libraries

Book Censorship News: August 5, 2022

This will be split into two parts this week, as there are two big factors in book censorship right now: the books being censored and the new library/classroom materials policies being instituted across the country–most of which will have a detrimental impact on the kinds of books young people have access to. These policies are being created to appease groups like Moms For Liberty, as opposed to ensuring intellectual freedom and First Amendment Rights for all people.

Materials Policy News