Tracking down the bestselling books of the moment isn’t as straightforward as you might think. There’s no one centralized keeper of that data; instead, every bestseller list uses its own criteria — some stated, some kept secret — and its own sources. Amazon famously guards its numbers, and considering how much of the book-buying landscape they dominate, that leaves everyone else in a disadvantaged position. So what’s the best way to tell which books are the buzziest right now?

That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment.

This week, there’s an unusual amount of alignment between all four lists, mostly thanks to Colleen Hoover’s much-anticipated companion novel to It Ends With Us coming out this month. I’ve bolded the few new additions to this list, but they’re all either very established authors, celebrities, or presidential biographies. Unfortunately, this also continues to be an extremely (entirely?) white list, which is frustrating, especially given the amount of incredible books by authors of color getting published every week. Might I recommend Strike the Zither by Joan He? If you want to keep up to date with all the new releases — not just the bestsellers — check out our New Books newsletter.

Books On Two Bestseller Lists: Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (NYT #6, Amazon #6) The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #8, Amazon #8)

