The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week’s bestsellers have a clear gold medal winner: The Women by Kristin Hannah, which is not only the only book on all five bestseller lists, but also took the top spot on each of them. It’s worth mentioning that this also marks the 100th week A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas has been on the Publishers Weekly bestseller list, though.
We have a few new titles this week, including a romantasy in A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen, a thriller in Three-Inch Teeth (Joe Pickett #24) by C. J. Box, and a self-help book in Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life by Jamie Kern Lima.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar, and Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #5, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #3, NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Three-Inch Teeth by C. J. Box (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #2)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #4, Amazon #5, USA Today #4)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (USA Today #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #7)
The Teacher by Freida McFadden (USA Today #10, NYT #6, Amazon #2)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (NYT #9, Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #3)
Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life by Jamie Kern Lima (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #9, Amazon #2)
