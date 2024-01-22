The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Publishing is just beginning to shake itself awake from its winter slumber, with a few big new releases coming out after weeks of holiday quiet. This list, though, is looking backwards a couple of weeks, so it’s stayed pretty much the same. There is one new addition, though: Sanctuary of the Shadow by Aurora Ascher. This is coming out from the same imprint who brought us Fourth Wing, and like that one, this is the first book in a romantasy series. It’s also getting the same sprayed edge, special limited edition first printing treatment. Will Red Tower Books be able to reproduce the success of Fourth Wing in this and future series? We’ll have to watch and find out!
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks, and Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #6, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning by Liz Cheney (USA Today #9, NYT #1, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Sanctuary of the Shadow by Aurora Ascher (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #5, NYT #8)
Outlive by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (NYT #5, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #10)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #7, NYT #6)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly #8, NYT #7, Amazon #6)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #10, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #8)
