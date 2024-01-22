The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Harper Paperbacks, a division of HarperCollins Publishers Obsession. Intrigue. Revenge. Whose secrets are you keeping? And why?

A woman falls to her death from a London bank’s twenty-fifth-floor roof terrace.

You’re arrested for her murder.

You tell the police that you had only met the victim the previous night at your office party.

You’ve got nothing to do with this tragedy. You’re clearly being framed.

So why do the police keep picking holes in your story? Even your lawyer doesn’t seem to believe you.

It soon becomes obvious that you’re keeping secrets.

Get ready for one of the most twisty-turny novels you will read this year.

Publishing is just beginning to shake itself awake from its winter slumber, with a few big new releases coming out after weeks of holiday quiet. This list, though, is looking backwards a couple of weeks, so it’s stayed pretty much the same. There is one new addition, though: Sanctuary of the Shadow by Aurora Ascher. This is coming out from the same imprint who brought us Fourth Wing, and like that one, this is the first book in a romantasy series. It’s also getting the same sprayed edge, special limited edition first printing treatment. Will Red Tower Books be able to reproduce the success of Fourth Wing in this and future series? We’ll have to watch and find out!

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Yellowface by R. F. Kuang, All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks, and Stay True: A Memoir by Hua Hsu.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3) The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)