partial cover of thirsty
News

The Best New Summer YA Books, According to Goodreads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

As we get closer and closer to one of the best times of the year — especially if you’re school-aged — Goodreads has gathered a list of the best new summer YA books coming out between May and August that its readers have added to their To Be Read lists the most. It’s a great mix of thrilling mysteries, historical romances, samurai adventures, and more.

As you assemble your summer reading list, here are a few of the best YA books coming out this summer, according to Goodreads:

cover of A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur

perfect little monsters book cover

Perfect Little Monsters by Cindy R.X. He

cover of Beastly Beauty by Jennifer Donnelly

Beastly Beauty by Jennifer Donnelly

Thirsty cover

Thirsty by Jas Hammonds

cover of Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth

Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth

cover of Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams

Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams

cover of This Book Won't Burn by Samira Ahmed

This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed

cover of The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

cover of More Than This (The Davenports #2) by Krystal Marquis

More Than This (The Davenports #2) by Krystal Marquis

cover of The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power by Terry J. Benton-Walker

The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power by Terry J. Benton-Walker

For the full list of the best summer YA books, visit Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream