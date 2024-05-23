The Best New Summer YA Books, According to Goodreads
As we get closer and closer to one of the best times of the year — especially if you’re school-aged — Goodreads has gathered a list of the best new summer YA books coming out between May and August that its readers have added to their To Be Read lists the most. It’s a great mix of thrilling mysteries, historical romances, samurai adventures, and more.
As you assemble your summer reading list, here are a few of the best YA books coming out this summer, according to Goodreads:
A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
Perfect Little Monsters by Cindy R.X. He
Beastly Beauty by Jennifer Donnelly
Thirsty by Jas Hammonds
Twelfth Knight by Alexene Farol Follmuth
Blood at the Root by LaDarrion Williams
This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed
The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
More Than This (The Davenports #2) by Krystal Marquis
The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power by Terry J. Benton-Walker
For the full list of the best summer YA books, visit Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Here’s the Winner of the 2024 International Booker Prize
- Take a Reading Road Trip Across All 50 U.S. States (Plus D.C.!)
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The 2024 Eisner Award Nominees Are Here
- Watch the Trailer for IT ENDS WITH US, Adapted from the Colleen Hoover Novel
- The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads
- The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads
- Here’s the Official Trailer for Wicked
- Nobel Prize-Winning Author Alice Munro has Died at 92