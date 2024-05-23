The Best New Summer YA Books, According to Goodreads

As we get closer and closer to one of the best times of the year — especially if you’re school-aged — Goodreads has gathered a list of the best new summer YA books coming out between May and August that its readers have added to their To Be Read lists the most. It’s a great mix of thrilling mysteries, historical romances, samurai adventures, and more.

As you assemble your summer reading list, here are a few of the best YA books coming out this summer, according to Goodreads: