The Best New Book Titles, According to Goodreads
In the Goodreads monthly roundups of new books to watch out for, they often highlight eye-catching titles, whether they’re poetic, surprising, or particularly punny. Today, they gathered up some of the best new titles (August 2022 to January 2023 releases) in their own post.
Goodreads notes that titles long enough to be a complete sentence are in style right now. These kinds of titles have long been common in manga, and perhaps the popularity of that format has brought this convention over to North American publishing.
The title that got the most buzz this year has to be I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy. It’s the kind of title, combined with the cover design, that stops you in your tracks in a bookstore. Paired with McCurdy’s fame and dry humor in her writing style, and this was a big bestseller of the year.
Here are some of the 36 recent releases Goodreads selected as the best titles publishing has to offer.
The Best New Book Titles:
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes on by Franny Choi
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke
My Government Means to Kill Me by Rasheed Newson
Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia Thompson
Making Love with the Land: Essays by Joshua Whitehead
Didn’t Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta by James Hannaham
What We Fed to the Manticore by Talia Lakshmi Kolluri
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni
To read all 36 titles, check out the Goodreads post.
