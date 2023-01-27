The Best New Book Titles, According to Goodreads

In the Goodreads monthly roundups of new books to watch out for, they often highlight eye-catching titles, whether they’re poetic, surprising, or particularly punny. Today, they gathered up some of the best new titles (August 2022 to January 2023 releases) in their own post.

Goodreads notes that titles long enough to be a complete sentence are in style right now. These kinds of titles have long been common in manga, and perhaps the popularity of that format has brought this convention over to North American publishing.

The title that got the most buzz this year has to be I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy. It’s the kind of title, combined with the cover design, that stops you in your tracks in a bookstore. Paired with McCurdy’s fame and dry humor in her writing style, and this was a big bestseller of the year.

Here are some of the 36 recent releases Goodreads selected as the best titles publishing has to offer.

To read all 36 titles, check out the Goodreads post.

