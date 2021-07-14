ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Star Narrates EMILY OF NEW MOON Audiobooks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

CBC reports that Megan Follows, who starred as Anne in the 1985 Anne of Green Gables TV miniseries, is narrating the Emily of New Moon audiobooks.

The three-book audiobook series marks Follows’ return to the works of Lucy Maud (L. M.) Montgomery whose books are read and beloved by children and adults alike. Emily of New Moon follows Emily Starr who’s orphaned at ten years old and sent to live with her relatives at New Moon Farm on Prince Edward Island. Emily, who has dreams of becoming a writer, struggles to live with her aunt, but finds a creative outlet with newfound friends.

Read more and find an interview with Megan Follows about narrating the audiobooks here.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

And find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.