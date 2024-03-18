Here are the Finalists for the 59th Nebula Awards
2024 marks the 59th year of the Nebula Awards, which recognizes the best speculative fiction writing published in the U.S. the previous year. They include awards for best novel, novella, novelette, short story, middle grade and YA novel, game writing, and dramatic presentation.
The winners will be announced June 8th at the Nebula Conference, and the ceremony will also be streamed to YouTube.
If you’d like to read the best recent sci-fi and fantasy, the Nebula award winners and finalists are a great place to start! Here are some of this year’s finalists.
Nebula Award for Novel
The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
Translation State by Ann Leckie
The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi
Witch King by Martha Wells
Nebula Award for Novella
The Crane Husband by Kelly Barnhill
“Linghun” by Ai Jiang
Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee
The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older
Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo
Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction
To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose
The Inn at the Amethyst Lantern by J. Dianne Dotson
Liberty’s Daughter by Naomi Kritzer
The Ghost Job by Greg van Eekhout
For the full list of finalists, visit the Nebula website.
Check out the winners of last year’s Nebula Awards.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
