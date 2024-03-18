Here are the Finalists for the 59th Nebula Awards

2024 marks the 59th year of the Nebula Awards, which recognizes the best speculative fiction writing published in the U.S. the previous year. They include awards for best novel, novella, novelette, short story, middle grade and YA novel, game writing, and dramatic presentation.

The winners will be announced June 8th at the Nebula Conference, and the ceremony will also be streamed to YouTube.

If you’d like to read the best recent sci-fi and fantasy, the Nebula award winners and finalists are a great place to start! Here are some of this year’s finalists.