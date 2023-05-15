Here are the Winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards!
The Nebula Awards were first awarded in 1966, and they recognize the best writing in science fiction and fantasy published in the U.S. the previous year. The winners of the 58th annual Nebula Awards, which consider works published in 2022, have just been announced! You can watch the whole ceremony on YouTube, or scroll down for the winners.
Nebula Award for Novel
Babel by R.F. Kuang
“From award-winning author R. F. Kuang comes Babel, a thematic response to The Secret History and a tonal retort to Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell that grapples with student revolutions, colonial resistance, and the use of language and translation as the dominating tool of the British empire.”
Finalists:
Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree
Spear by Nicola Griffith
Nettle and Bone by T. Kingfisher
Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler
Nebula Award for Novella
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk
“A magical detective dives into the affairs of Chicago’s divine monsters to secure a future with the love of her life. This sapphic period piece will dazzle anyone looking for mystery, intrigue, romance, magic, or all of the above.”
Finalists:
A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers
“Bishop’s Opening” by R.S.A. Garcia
I Never Liked You Anyway by Jordan Kurella
High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson
Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction
Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion by K. Tempest Bradford
“Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion is a backyard adventure-mystery by debut children’s author K. Tempest Bradford, perfect for fans of Clean Getaway, The Last Last Day of Summer, and Sideways School.”
Finalists:
The Scratch Daughters by H. A. Clarke
The Mirrorwood by Deva Fagan
The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester by Maya MacGregor
Every Bird a Prince by Jenn Reese
More Nebula Awards:
Nebula Award for Novelette: “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You” by John Chu
Nebula Award for Short Story: “Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills
Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation: Everything Everywhere All at Once directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Nebula Award for Game Writing: Elden Ring created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin
The Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award: Robin McKinley
The Infinity Award: Octavia E. Butler (posthumous)
The Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award: Cerece Rennie Murphy and Greg Bear (posthumous)
Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award: Mishell Baker
Find out more about the 58th Annual Nebula Awards at the Nebula website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- PEDRO PÁRAMO Adaptation to Star Black Panther’s Tenoch Huerta
- Social Studies Textbook Publishers Censor Topics to Comply with Florida Law
- Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans
- Dune: Part Two Official Trailer Released
- Seattle Public Library Grants Free Access to Banned Books
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- New Gabriel García Márquez Novel Publishing in 2024