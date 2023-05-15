Nebula Awards logo with a space background
Here are the Winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards!

The Nebula Awards were first awarded in 1966, and they recognize the best writing in science fiction and fantasy published in the U.S. the previous year. The winners of the 58th annual Nebula Awards, which consider works published in 2022, have just been announced! You can watch the whole ceremony on YouTube, or scroll down for the winners.

Nebula Award for Novel

Book cover of Babel, or the Necessity of Violence by R. F. Kuang

Babel by R.F. Kuang

“From award-winning author R. F. Kuang comes Babel, a thematic response to The Secret History and a tonal retort to Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell that grapples with student revolutions, colonial resistance, and the use of language and translation as the dominating tool of the British empire.”

Finalists:

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree

Spear by Nicola Griffith

Nettle and Bone by T. Kingfisher

Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler

Nebula Award for Novella

Book cover of Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

“A magical detective dives into the affairs of Chicago’s divine monsters to secure a future with the love of her life. This sapphic period piece will dazzle anyone looking for mystery, intrigue, romance, magic, or all of the above.”

Finalists:

A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers

“Bishop’s Opening” by R.S.A. Garcia

I Never Liked You Anyway by Jordan Kurella

High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson

Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

the cover of Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion

Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion by K. Tempest Bradford

Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion is a backyard adventure-mystery by debut children’s author K. Tempest Bradford, perfect for fans of Clean Getaway, The Last Last Day of Summer, and Sideways School.”

Finalists:

The Scratch Daughters by H. A. Clarke

The Mirrorwood by Deva Fagan

The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester by Maya MacGregor

Every Bird a Prince by Jenn Reese

More Nebula Awards:

Nebula Award for Novelette: If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You” by John Chu

Nebula Award for Short Story:Rabbit Test” by Samantha Mills

Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation: Everything Everywhere All at Once directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Nebula Award for Game Writing: Elden Ring created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin

The Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award: Robin McKinley

The Infinity Award: Octavia E. Butler (posthumous)

The Kate Wilhelm Solstice Award: Cerece Rennie Murphy and Greg Bear (posthumous)

Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award: Mishell Baker

Find out more about the 58th Annual Nebula Awards at the Nebula website.

