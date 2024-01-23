Read the Books These 2024 Oscar Nominees are Based On

American Fiction, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score, was adapted from Erasure by Percival Everett.

The Boy and the Heron, nominated for Animated Feature, was adapted from How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino.

The Color Purple, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, was adapted from the musical based on the book of the same name by Alice Waters.

Flamin’ Hot, nominated for Original Song, was adapted from A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie (now retitled Flamin’ Hot) by Richard Montanez.