News

Here are the Winners of the 2021 Cybils Awards!

The Cybils, or the Children’s and Young Adults Bloggers’ Literary Awards, are awarded to children’s and YA books in a variety of genres and formats, as voted on by book bloggers. They’ve been around since 2006, and the panelists change every year.

Here are this year’s winners!

Children’s

Middle Grade

Young Adult

Check out the Cybils website to see the judges’ reasons for selecting each of these winners. You can also see the full list of finalists in each category.

