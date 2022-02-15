Here are the Winners of the 2021 Cybils Awards!
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Cybils, or the Children’s and Young Adults Bloggers’ Literary Awards, are awarded to children’s and YA books in a variety of genres and formats, as voted on by book bloggers. They’ve been around since 2006, and the panelists change every year.
Here are this year’s winners!
Children’s
- Board Books: Big Bear, Little Bear by Marine Schneider
- Fiction Picture Books: Watercress by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin
- Easy Reader: See the Dog: Three Stories about a Cat by David Larochelle and illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka
- Early Chapter Books: Sydney And Taylor Explore The Whole Wide World by Jacqueline Davies and illustrated by Deborah Hocking
- Elementary Nonfiction: Bartali’s Bicycle: The True Story of Gino Bartali, Italy’s Secret Hero by Megan Hoyt and illustrated by Iacopo Bruno
Middle Grade
- Elementary/Middle Grade Graphic Novels: Measuring Up by Lily Lamotte and illustrated by Ann Xu
- Elementary/Middle Grade Speculative Fiction: Cece Rios and the Desert of Souls by Kaela Rivera
- Middle Grade Fiction: Linked by Gordon Korman
- Middle Grade Nonfiction: Mightier Than the Sword: Rebels, Reformers, and Revolutionaries Who Changed the World Through Writing by Rochelle Melander and illustrated by Melina Ontiveros
- Poetry: Everywhere Blue by Joanne Rossmassler Fritz
Young Adult
- High School Nonfiction: Punching Bag by Rex Ogle
- Young Adult Fiction: The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
- Young Adult Graphic Novels: Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier and illustrated by Val Wise
- Young Adult Speculative Fiction: Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson
Check out the Cybils website to see the judges’ reasons for selecting each of these winners. You can also see the full list of finalists in each category.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
