Here are the Winners of the 2021 Cybils Awards!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Cybils, or the Children’s and Young Adults Bloggers’ Literary Awards, are awarded to children’s and YA books in a variety of genres and formats, as voted on by book bloggers. They’ve been around since 2006, and the panelists change every year.

Here are this year’s winners!

Young Adult High School Nonfiction: Punching Bag by Rex Ogle

Punching Bag by Rex Ogle Young Adult Fiction: The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe Young Adult Graphic Novels: Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier and illustrated by Val Wise

Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier and illustrated by Val Wise Young Adult Speculative Fiction: Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Check out the Cybils website to see the judges’ reasons for selecting each of these winners. You can also see the full list of finalists in each category.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.