Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks?

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain View All posts by Rachel Brittain

Hi, Barbie! What books do you like to read? And what do those books say about who you are? This Barbie book quiz is designed to tell you exactly that. Are you more of a President Barbie or Mermaid Barbie? Maybe even Weird Barbie? We all have the Barbie we’d like to be, but which Barbie are we really?

Whether you loved the movie or just enjoy a good quiz, this Barbie quiz should give you a nice little serotonin boost. After all, Barbie (or at least the Barbie of the Barbie movie) is all about optimism and positivity. No matter which Barbie you get, it’s gonna be good news because all the Barbies are perfect! Well, except Weird Barbie, but we love her all the more for it.

Speaking of imperfect — at the time of writing, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are still fighting for fair wages and protections from the studios who continue to refuse to negotiate in good faith. Sounds like some serious corporate suits, if you ask me. *cue video of Mattel corporate riding the world’s longest tandem bike across the screen* Anyway, we all know which side of things Barbie would be on.

You can support the creatives and entertainers who make movies like Barbie possible through the Entertainment Community Fund.

So which Barbie are you? Just pick out a few books, and you’ll know! Consider your choices carefully because this is the Real World, and unlike Barbieland, there’s no going back.

Here’s a list of all the books included in this quiz: Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala

Babel by R.F. Kuang

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

The Charm Offensive by Allison Cochrun

Convenience Store Woman by Sayake Murata

Cool for Summer by Dahlia Adler

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill

How to Stay Productive When the World is Ending by Reductress

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

I’ll Be the One by Lyla Lee

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez

An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera

The Lady from the Black Lagoon by Mallory O’Meara

Lonely Castle in the Mirror by Tsujimura Mizuki

Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

Nuclear Family by Joseph Han

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

Persuasion by Jane Austen

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

A Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Read Dangerously by Azar Nafisi

The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Severance by Ling Ma

She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen

The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya

There’s No Such Thing as an Easy Job by Kikuko Tsumura

This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

True Biz by Sara Novic

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb

When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble

Word by Word by Kory Stamper

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria