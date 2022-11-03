Quiz: What Literary Family Would You Be a Part of?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s not only individual characters who stand out in books. Sometimes it’s an entire family that leaps off the page, feeling so real that you can’t help but wonder: how would I fit in with this family? The answer isn’t always “well”: if I tried to co-exist with the Bridgertons, for example, I would go mad in a matter of days. Not that they aren’t lovely, but really: eight siblings. The noise factor would be off the charts. No thank you. The Browns or the Cuthberts, on the other hand, that might work. I wouldn’t mind living in Avonlea.

Maybe you would fit right in with the Bridgertons, though. Maybe you’re an extrovert who loves, or would love, to be part of a big, sprawling family. Or maybe not. But doesn’t this make you wonder what literary family would you be a part of? Maybe you would fit in with the Buendías or the Bennets instead. The possibilities are endless! (Except not really: I only included five possible results.)

If you’d like to find out which is the right literary family for you, take this quiz and get your Very Real and Very Scientific answers. And then go (re)read that book(s) to see your new family in action.

Results:

The Bennets from Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen: The Bennets know that being genetically related to someone doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to like each other. Coping method: go on long walks, a la Elizabeth Bennet. Beware your petticoats though. Trust me.

The Bridgertons from the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn: Anyone who can survive with their personality intact in a family of eight siblings will thrive with the Bridgertons. Go forth and play Pall-Mall in your garden party, friend.

The Browns from The Brown Sisters trilogy by Talia Hibbert: Like the Brown sisters, you value family time (even if sometimes it gets to be too much), are fluent in sarcasm, and are a city person at heart. You’d fit right in with this unique and delightful family.

The Buendías from One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez: You’re a larger-than-life, country-loving, politically-inclined person. If you can stand the very loud family meetings, this family is for you.

The Cuthberts from Anne of Green Gables series by L.M. Montgomery: Family isn’t always about blood, and nobody knows it better than Anne Shirley and siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. With this family, you’d build bonds of love and support, against the backbdrop of a beautiful farm in stunning Prince Edward Island.