Which Bridgerton Character Are You? Take the Quiz!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Which Bridgerton character are you?

This is a question fans have been asking themselves since Julia Quinn first published the first book in the beloved Bridgerton series, The Duke & I. And since Bridgerton has now been adapted into a Netflix series with not one but two successful seasons (and two more on the way), viewers are just dying to know! If you were a character on Bridgerton, which one would you be?

Well, thankfully, you can all breathe a sigh of relief, dear members of the Ton, because we finally have your answer right here in this quiz. Are you the rakish Anthony? The gossip-loving Queen Charlotte? Or are you more of a diamond of the first water, like the lovely Daphne? You only have to answer 10 quick (and fun) questions to know for sure.

But before we get this quiz underway, a quick word! I’ve done my best to include everyone’s favorite Bridgerton characters in this quiz. But alas, there are so many wonderful characters on this show, and there are probably quite a few of your faves that didn’t make the final cut this time. If your favorite wasn’t included in this quiz, sit tight. You will be able to shout them out in one of the quiz questions. And who knows? Maybe this just means we’ll have to do a round 2 when season 3 comes out. Have fun!

Want to know what your results could have been from this What Bridgerton Character Are You quiz? Here you go!

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Daphne Basset – Daphne is the fourth of eight Bridgerton siblings and the eldest daughter. Named the diamond of her season, Daphne is seemingly perfect. She’s lovely, charming, and intelligent. But she’s also not afraid to work hard to get what she wants.

Penelope Featherington – Penelope Featherington is kind, intelligent, and observant. Penelope appears quiet and shy, but she is able to see quite a good deal of what goes on in the Ton from the sidelines of the ballrooms.

Anthony Bridgerton – Anthony is the ninth Viscount Bridgerton and head of the Bridgerton family. He takes this responsibility seriously and protects his family with a vengeance. In his personal life, Anthony has pursued pleasure over love, but when he decides to settle down, he takes it very seriously.

Eloise Bridgerton – Eloise is fifth of eight Bridgerton siblings and close friends with Penelope Featherington. She is smart and rebellious in nature. She refuses to believe that marriage and good manners are all a woman can expect to accomplish.

Kate Sharma – Kate is the eldest of the Sharma sisters. She’s intelligent, headstrong, and isn’t afraid to call people like Anthony Bridgerton out when they’re being foolish or inappropriate. She loves her family and often puts her sister’s needs above her own.

Simon Basset – Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is a mysterious gentleman who keeps his thoughts and emotions to himself, for the most part. This can make him seem unapproachable at times. He’s strong in his convictions, to the point where some may call him stubborn.

Colin Bridgerton – Colin Bridgerton is the third eldest Bridgerton sibling. He’s kind, good-natured, and has a good sense of humor. His romantic entanglements have caused some drama in the past. When will he realize the one he’s been looking for has been right in front of him all along?

Queen Charlotte – Queen Charlotte is the tastemaker of London society, choosing which young lady will be named the Diamond of the First Water each season. She also has a taste for gossip and secretly lives for any news from Lady Whistledown.

Perhaps you’re champing at the bit for even more Bridgerton content while you wait for season 3 and season 4 to drop on Netflix. Book Riot has you covered! Here’s your must-read guide to the Bridgerton books. And if you want to know what Bridgerton sibling you are, take this quiz!

And if you want even more book-based personality quizzes, I recommend this one: Which fictional character are you?